Inflation has hit its highest level in 40 years amid the deepening cost of living crisis.

The rate shot up to a fresh record high of 9 per cent last month, up from 7 per cent in March, following a £700 increase to energy bills.

It comes after Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, warned of “apocalyptic” food prices in the months ahead due to the war in Ukraine. The central bank has said inflation is likely to keep rising to around 10 per cent this year.

The Confederation of British Industry also warned of a “historic squeeze” in household finances and a “tough trading environment” for businesses.

The business organisation increased pressure on chancellor Rishi Sunak to bring forward extra help to deal with the rising cost of living.

The British Chambers of Commerce said the “unprecedented” impact of rising inflation meant a “real chance” of a recession later this year.

Its head of economics Suren Thiru called for Mr Sunak to reverse the rise in National Insurance Contributions and cut VAT on business energy bills to 5 per cent.