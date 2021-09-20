Bank of England in the spotlight as interest rate debate heats up

Former chancellor Gordon Brown’s decision to hand over the power to set interest rates to the Bank of England is one of the most longstanding and impactful economic legacies of the New Labour administration.

With a stroke of a pen almost a quarter of a century ago, the days when the Treasury could lower rates in the run-up to an election were gone. In its place came a committee of nine economists whose every word has been intensely scrutinised for hints of their next move.