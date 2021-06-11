Was Isis claim of responsiblity for the Fishmongers’ Hall attack another fake?
MI5 says there was ‘nothing to support’ the statement, although evidence suggests Usman Khan may have been partly inspired by terror group, writes Lizzie Dearden
There was “nothing to support” Isis’s claim of responsibility for a London terror attack that left two victims dead, the security services have said.
Usman Khan launched a knife rampage at a prison rehabilitation event at Fishmongers’ Hall on 29 November 2019.
The 28-year-old, who was wearing a fake suicide vest, was chased onto London Bridge by attendees and shot dead by armed police.
