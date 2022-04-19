Analysis
It is in the government’s interest to take long Covid seriously
The burden of long Covid in the community is continuing to grow with each passing month, and the effects of this are now starting to materialise, writes Samuel Lovett
There are now 1.7 million people in the UK suffering from long Covid. This amounts to roughly one in 40, or nearly 3 per cent of the population.
Take a deeper dive into the figures, as provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and a grim picture begins to emerge.
As of 5 March, 322,000 people in the UK were reporting that their ability to undertake day-to-day activities had been limited “a lot” by long Covid. Of these, 172,000 say they have struggled considerably every day for the past 12 months.
