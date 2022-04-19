There are now 1.7 million people in the UK suffering from long Covid. This amounts to roughly one in 40, or nearly 3 per cent of the population.

Take a deeper dive into the figures, as provided by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and a grim picture begins to emerge.

As of 5 March, 322,000 people in the UK were reporting that their ability to undertake day-to-day activities had been limited “a lot” by long Covid. Of these, 172,000 say they have struggled considerably every day for the past 12 months.