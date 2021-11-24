Will migrant boat disaster force government to change approach to Channel crossings?

The deaths of dozens of migrants who drowned in the English Channel while trying to reach the UK must force the government to change its”cruel and ineffective” approach, campaigners say.

Wednesday’s tragedy comes amid record crossings, which have already neared 26,000 so far this year despite repeated vows by the home secretary to make the route “unviable”, amid threats to arrest and jail those arriving.

Priti Patel has said she wants to save lives with plans to push migrant dinghies back to France and make it a crime for asylum seekers to reach the UK on small boats.