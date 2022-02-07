Boris Johnson yesterday said the government was setting “tough targets” for dealing with the NHS backlog in England amid frustration at delays in the publication of its Covid recovery plan.

On a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre in Maidstone, Kent, he pledged that no patient will have to wait more than two months for a cancer diagnosis from March 2023.

“We’re now working with the NHS to set some tough targets so that we are able to deliver for patients and also for the taxpayer,” he said.