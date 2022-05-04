The Trump bump lives on: Lessons from Ohio’s GOP primary

JD Vance has proven that the “Trump bump” still matters to the Republican base.

The Hillbilly Elegy author is now the GOP’s newest nominee for the US Senate as he faces Ohio Democratic Representative Tim Ryan for the seat held by retiring Senator Rob Portman this fall. And Mr Vance owes it all to Donald Trump, the man whose endorsement saved his campaign (even if it meant flubbing Mr Vance’s name, dubbing him “JD Mandel”, at a rally in Nebraska).

The race is a gold mine for political analysts and commentators. Just two months ago Mr Vance was languishing closer to the back of the primary field, in fourth place as his campaign struggled to gain traction in the Buckeye State. A few short weeks later he was standing alongside the former president at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, shaking hands with the former star of The Apprentice and basking in the glow of the Trump bump as his poll numbers soared and he rocketed past other candidates – soon to include his top rival, Josh Mandel, who had heavily campaigned for the Maga-loyalist vote.