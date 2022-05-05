Over the past couple of years I have reported on some strange inventions in the world of travel. Who could forget “amber plus”, a quarantine category concocted by UK ministers halfway in mid-July last year to block British holidaymakers travelling to France?

The official justification was concern about a variant on an Indian Ocean island 6,000 miles from Paris, but that excuse was rather weakened by the government allowing unhindered travel from the lovely isle in question, Reunion, so long as one avoided mainland France.

Nothing, though, prepared me for the passport shambles created by a combination of Brexit, incompetence and laziness.