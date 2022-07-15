Jump to content
Analysis

34,000 patients harmed over ambulance delays in June

Patients spent 10 hours in ambulances outside of A&E on average in June, writes Rebecca Thomas

Friday 15 July 2022 17:11
At least 34,000 patients are likely to have come to harm due to ambulance handover delays in June.

A report from the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives also revealed a patient waited almost 24 hours in the back of an ambulance in June, while the average time waiting was 10 hours.

The figures show a deterioration in ambulance response and handover delays in June following a small improvement in May.

