NHS backlog hits 6.6 million as ambulance delays worsen

The NHS backlog has hit another record high of 6.6 million as ambulances response times to the most urgent patients worsen.

Amid reports of the growing summer crisis within the NHS patients needing urgent responses, for conditions such as suspected stroke, were left waiting nearly two hours in June.

The latest NHS data shows the average response for these patients, called catergory two, was 51 minutes last month. The target response time is 18 minutes.

Response times have worsened compared to May, when the average response for a catergory two patient was 39 minutes.

For patients with the most serious and life threatening conditions, category one, the average response in June was nine minutes with some patients waiting 16 minutes. This is slightly worse than response times in May.

There were a record number of 999 calls in June, with 900,000 answered, and the highest ever number of ambulance call outs for the most urgent patients.

On Tuesday Maria Caulfiled, minister of state for health at the Department for Health and Social Care, said in response to questions over the ambulance service crisis that response times had improved “month on month.”

Long waits in A&E were also worse in June compared to the previous month with more than 22,034 patients waiting 12 hours in A&E from the time a decision to admit was made.

These figures mask the trust scale of 12 hour “trolly waits” as they do not measure the time waited from arrival. This data is collected by NHS England but not published.

The stats come as Covid related staff absences accross hospitals in England with 26, 874 off sick with the virus as of 6 July. This is up from 20,892 the week prior.

The last time staff absences due to Covid reached these levels was mid-April during the last wave.

The NHS faced continued diffiulties discharging patients from hospital as figures for June show more than 11,000 patients needing to be discharged were delayed each day.

In May 6.6 million patients were recorded as waiting for planned care, up from 6.5 million the previous month.

The number of people having to wait more than 52 weeks to start hospital treatment in England stood at 331,623 in May, up from 323,093 the previous month.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition of eliminating all waits of more than a year by March 2025.

This is down from 12,735 at the end of April but is more than three times the 2,608 people who were waiting longer than two years in April 2021.

The Government and NHS England have set the ambition to eliminate all waits of more than two years, except when it is the patient’s choice, by July this year.

A total of 8,028 people in England were waiting more than two years to start routine hospital treatment at the end of May, NHS England said.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England, said: “Today’s figures show our hardworking teams across the country are making good progress in addressing the Covid backlogs, with record numbers of diagnostic tests and checks in May, and fewer people facing the longest waits for elective care.

“There is no doubt the NHS still faces significant pressures, from rising Covid admissions, thousands of staff absences due to the virus, the heatwave, and record demand for ambulances and emergency care.

“The latest figures also continue to show just how important community and social care are in helping to free up vital capacity and NHS bed space – supporting those in hospital to leave when they are fit to do so, which is also better for patient recovery.

“While the current heatwave is not shown in today’s figures, it also affects NHS capacity – but it remains important that anyone needing emergency care dials 999, and the public use 111 online and local pharmacies for other health issues and advice.”

More to follow...