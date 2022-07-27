Analysis
Rishi Sunak was right to reject a VAT cut on energy bills - It’s a shame he changed his mind
The debate over VAT is one where it appears that principles have been sacrificed in favour or realpolitik, argues Ben Chapman
Rishi Sunak has been accused of “flip-flopping” over a VAT cut on energy bills after he came out in favour of a policy which he voted against and criticised last year.
Slashing the tax rate on domestic energy bills from 5 per cent to zero would save households £160, he pointed out this week.
That was in contrast to his previous position which was that he could not support a VAT cut because it would “disproportionately benefit wealthier households”, he explained.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies