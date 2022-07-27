Rishi Sunak has been accused of “flip-flopping” over a VAT cut on energy bills after he came out in favour of a policy which he voted against and criticised last year.

Slashing the tax rate on domestic energy bills from 5 per cent to zero would save households £160, he pointed out this week.

That was in contrast to his previous position which was that he could not support a VAT cut because it would “disproportionately benefit wealthier households”, he explained.