European leaders may find it difficult to be as tough as they want on Vladimir Putin after he ordered troops into Ukraine.

Targeting the Russian economy means limiting its ability to sell oil and gas, two vital commodities that Europe is dependent on its eastern neighbour for.

Disruption would likely mean even higher inflation and a further fall in living standards in Europe. With the cost of living already rising at its fastest rate in decades, it is questionable how likely politicians in Paris, Berlin and London are to do anything that will squeeze supplies and push up prices even more.