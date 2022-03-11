The surprise offer from Poland to send fighter jets to Ukraine looks at a glance like an innovative idea to boost the country’s air defences but the wariness shown by the United States shows just how uneasy nations are over being pulled into direct combat with Russia.

The Pentagon turned down the proposal by its fellow Nato member Poland to put the Russian-made MiG-29 jets at its disposal – demonstrating again how keen the US and allies are to avoid risking major confrontation with Russian forces. The US Department of Defense said the offer to locate the jets at bases in Germany was “not tenable” as it risks flying into contested airspace over Ukraine- a non-Nato member -and thus raising “serious concerns for the entire Nato alliance.” Department spokesman John Kirby later added that a transfer like this presented a "high risk" of a Russian response.

This echoes the continuing rejection of clamouring calls to implement No Fly Zones (NFZs) to ease the devastation being wreaked upon trapped Ukraine civilians. So why is Nato so reluctant for these measures?