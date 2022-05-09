Momentum is building behind an international plan to seize hundreds of billions of dollars from Russia's central bank to cover the costs of "war compensation" for Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, weighed in to suppor the proposals which would further increase financial pressure on Vladimir Putin.

Mr Borrell told the Financial Times he was "very much in favour", pointing to a recent seizure by the US of Afghan central bank assets which is has been earmarked to compensate victims of terrorism and provide humanitarian aid.