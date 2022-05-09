Victory Day – live: Putin claims Ukraine war is to ‘defend motherland’
Russia marks 77th anniversary of victory over Nazis with military parade at Red Square
Russian troops are “defending the motherland” by fighting in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has claimed at a military parade in Moscow.
Speaking on Victory Day, the holiday when the Kremlin marks the Soviet Union’s role in defeating the Nazis in 1945, the country’s president claimed he had ordered the invasion because of the existential posed to Russia by the West. He gave no evidence to support the statement.
“Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred,” the Russian president said in a direct address to his troops.
“Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland,” he added, as military hardware rumbled through Moscow’s Red Square.
Elsewhere, British defence minister has accused the Putin regime of “mirroring” the fascism and tyranny of the Nazis. He added that Russian generals were complicit with the crimes of their leader and should be court martialled.
His words follow reports that the Russian bombing of a school in the eastern Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed 60 people.
Peace talks ongoing, Russia suggests
Russia’s chief negotiator has suggested peace efforts are ongoing.
Vladimir Medinsky claimed on Monday that peace talks were being held remoted, according to the Interfax news agency.
Putin’s war dishonours Russia, says Wallace
As Moscow held a large parade to mark victory in the Second World War, the British defence minister Ben Wallace said Putin’s war in Ukraine dishonours Russia.
In a speech in London on Monday, Mr Wallace said: “Really what president Putin wants is the Russian people and the world to be awed and intimidated by the ongoing memorial to militarism.
“I believe the ongoing und unprovoked conflict in Ukraine does nothing but dishonour those same soldiers.”
He also accused the Russian army of “amorality and corruption”.
Watch: Putin claims Nato is an ‘obvious threat’
Ukraine responds to Victory Day celebrations
As Moscow held a Victory Day parade, Ukraine has insisted that Russia will not triumph in Vladimir Putin’s war.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country will not cede territory.
“There is no invader who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we will win,” he said.
Elsewhere, Serhiy Gaidai, the governor of Ukraine‘s eastern Luhansk region, cautioned the Ukraine public about the threat of escalated attacks from Russia.
“Today we do not know what to expect from the enemy, what terrible thing they might do, so please go out onto the street as little as possible, stay in the shelters,” he said.
Kremlin’s forces in the Donbas fighting for ‘security of Russia’, Putin claims
Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are fighting for the security of their motherland, Vladimir Putin has claimed.
In a patriotic address on Victory Day, the Russian president said: “Defending the Motherland when its fate is being decided has always been sacred.
“Today you are fighting for our people in Donbas, for the security of Russia, our homeland.”
However, the Russian leader gave no assessment of the war in Ukraine and did not indicate how long it will go on for.
Over in Kyiv, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Moscow of staging a “bloody re-enactment of Nazism” in Ukraine.
Victory Day: Putin tells Russian troops ‘You are fighting for your Motherland’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has urged his army towards victory in Ukraine, telling his forces they are fighting to defend “the Motherland”.
Putin claims Ukraine war was a response to Western policies
Russian president Vladimir Putin has claimed he invaded Ukraine because the West was “preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea”.
He did not give any evidence to back up his claims.
Mr Putin made the remak at a military parade to mark the Soviet Union’s role in defeating the Nazis in the Second World War.
Victory Day parade in pictures
Here are some of the latest pictures from Victory Day celebrations in Moscow:
EU should use frozen Russian funds to rebuild Ukraine after war, says Borrell
The EU should consider freezing Russian foreign exchange reserves to pay for Ukraine to be rebuilt after the war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief has said.
Josep Borrell told the FT said the EU should do what the US did with Afghan central bank assets after the Taliban seized power. Washington intends to use some of the funds to help the Afghan people.
“We have the money in our pockets, and someone has to explain to me why it is good for the Afghan money and not good for the Russian money,” Borrell said.
UK announces new sanctions against Russia
Britain has implemented another round of sanctions against Russia, bringing measures against its trade in platinum and paladium.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss has more details:
Watch live: Victory Day
Russia is today celebrating its 1945 victory over the Nazis with its annual 9 May holiday.
Watch the scenes from Moscow live:
