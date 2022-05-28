Analysis

What will become of the benefit cap as UK’s poorest families set to miss out on cost of living help?

It was former chancellor George Osborne who introduced the limit on how much support people could receive from the state, but, asks Kate Devlin, is it still as popular with some voters as was believed then?

Saturday 28 May 2022 12:49
<p>Rishi Sunak announced a new raft of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis on Thursday</p>

(PA Media)

In some ways, the story of the benefit cap mirrors what we are seeing in politics today – a chancellor balancing economic policy, his own instincts and public opinion.

It was George Osborne who introduced the limit on how much support people could receive from the state back in 2013.

At the time it was part of his austerity measures, cuts the government said were necessary in the wake of the 2008 financial crash.

