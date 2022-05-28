Analysis
What will become of the benefit cap as UK’s poorest families set to miss out on cost of living help?
It was former chancellor George Osborne who introduced the limit on how much support people could receive from the state, but, asks Kate Devlin, is it still as popular with some voters as was believed then?
In some ways, the story of the benefit cap mirrors what we are seeing in politics today – a chancellor balancing economic policy, his own instincts and public opinion.
It was George Osborne who introduced the limit on how much support people could receive from the state back in 2013.
At the time it was part of his austerity measures, cuts the government said were necessary in the wake of the 2008 financial crash.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies