Boris Johnson has been accused of watering down the rules on ministerial behaviour to 'save his own skin'.

A new government policy statement issued said ministers who are found to have breached the Ministerial Code will no longer be automatically expected to resign or face the sack.

The chair of the House of Commons standards committee Chris Bryant criticised the move, claiming it took the country into 'banana republic territory'.

It comes as veteran Tory MP Sir Bob Neill called for prime minister to quit in the wake of Sue Gray’s report into Partygate.

In a statement posted to his website, Sir Bob said that as those the “set the rules”, politicians have a “particular responsibility to stick to them ourselves.”

Elsewhere, chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new tax relief on investment in oil and gas extraction in the UK will cost the taxpayer around £1.9 billion a year, it is claimed.

The tax relief. that has been widely criticised by green groups, opposition politicians and even oil executives also risks short-changing the taxpayer further down the road, according to estimates from think tank the New Economics Foundation (NEF).