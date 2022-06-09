“One word. Are you listening? Plastics… There’s a great future in plastics,” Dustin Hoffman’s character is told by his parents’ friend in the 1967 film The Graduate, as he considers his post-university future.

In the mid-to-late 20th century, the seductive malleability of plastics became a key aspect of the American Dream and helped to facilitate the crescendo of capitalism that has led to hyper-consumption in the western world.

But the “great future” plastics once had has unravelled. The limitless creative possibilities plastics provide has rapidly resulted in a limitless global surfeit of waste plastic, which is now clogging almost every conceivable ecosystem on our planet.