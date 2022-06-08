First evidence of microplastics in freshly fallen Antarctic snow
Microplastics could accelerate melting of snow and ice, scientists warn
Scientists in New Zealand have found the first evidence of microplastics in freshly fallen Antarctic snow.
The research team said the discovery highlights the inaccuracy of thinking of the Antarctic as a "pristine" place untouched by humans, and instead suggests the presence of plastics represents a "serious threat to the Antarctic".
The scientists from the University of Canterbury, said the microplastics they found could have negative impacts on environmental health, such as limiting growth, reproduction, and general biological functions in organisms, and said they also had negative implications for humans.
