Revealed: The ‘best and worst’ supermarkets in Europe for plastic waste

Despite topping the table on plastic waste, the UK still has a long way to go

Samuel Webb
Wednesday 25 May 2022 15:35
Britain leads Europe in eliminating plastic waste at supermarkets, but campaigners warn that the situation is still ‘abysmal’.

More than 130 retailers across 13 European countries were quizzed in three categories – transparency and performance, commitments, and support for government policy – and given a percentage rating.

Retailers from the UK achieved an average of 39.6% and the French retailers scored 23.3%, the two best-performing nations.

