Analysis
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak continue Tory run of outlandish policies on crime and immigration
Hopes that evidence-based policy making might return after Boris Johnson’s departure are being dashed, Lizzie Dearden writes
After three years of a Boris Johnson-led government characterised by outlandish and controversial policy proposals - from the Rwanda scheme to forcing migrant boats back to France and cracking down on noisy protests - there had been hopes that his departure would bring a change.
Those hopes have been dashed by the avalanche of announcements for Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’ leadership campaigns in recent days.
The former chancellor sparked a fresh round of incredulity and outrage on Wednesday, with claims that he would “add vilification of the UK to the definition of extremism” and redouble efforts to “root out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country”.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies