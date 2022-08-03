After three years of a Boris Johnson-led government characterised by outlandish and controversial policy proposals - from the Rwanda scheme to forcing migrant boats back to France and cracking down on noisy protests - there had been hopes that his departure would bring a change.

Those hopes have been dashed by the avalanche of announcements for Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss’ leadership campaigns in recent days.

The former chancellor sparked a fresh round of incredulity and outrage on Wednesday, with claims that he would “add vilification of the UK to the definition of extremism” and redouble efforts to “root out those who are vocal in their hatred of our country”.