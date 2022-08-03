Liz Truss news – live: Sunak trails hugely in Tory leader bid amid GCHQ ballot fears
Tory voters to receive postal ballots a week later following delays
A YouGov poll has put Liz Truss well ahead of her rival Rishi Sunak in support from party members, with her lead increasing to 34 points.
Mr Sunak appears to have lost significant ground as 60 per cent of the party members polled between 29 July and 2 August say they intend to vote for the foreign secretary.
This is up from 49 per cent since the period of 20 to 21 July.
Support for the former chancellor has dropped from 31 per cent to 26 per cent according to YouGov, while the rest of the 1,043 Conservative party members polled say they are undecided or will not vote.
It comes as voting in the Conservative Party leadership race will be delayed by more than a week after GCHQ warned that hackers could meddle with members’ ballots.
The National Cyber Security Centre – the listening post of GCHQ and one of the government’s three intelligence organisations alongside MI5 and MI6 – said there are vulnerabilities in the voting system, The Telegraph reported.
Lewis: Right that the West ‘stays firm’ on Taiwan
It is right that the West “stays firm” on defending democracy in Taiwan, Brandon Lewis has said.
His comments came after the visit of top Democrat and US House speaker, Nancy Pelosi to Tapei sparked outrage in Beijing.
Asked if foreign secretary Liz Truss believes that Taiwan should be supplied with defensive weapons, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I think one of the things we’ve seen with Ukraine is the fact that it’s important that we are supporting sovereign democracies, that’s something we’ve got to do.
"I think it is right that we in the West stay firm and strong against some of the pressures we see from (Vladimir) Putin’s regime, but also actually some of the challenges that we’re seeing from China, and, as somebody who’s been the security minister before, I’ve seen the growth in the economic power (and pressure) of China - it’s something that we need to be aware of."
‘She is not going to be a success as PM’: The Independent’s John Rentoul on Truss
John Rentoul, The Independent’s chief politics commentator, has been speaking to Talk TV this morning about the Tory leadership contest.
He said he believes that Truss’s comments on Nicola Sturgeon, her U-turn on Whitehall spending cuts and tough rhetoric towards the EU show she “is not going to be a success” as prime minister.
More comments from John below:
Truss still trying to work out where funding for ‘£61bn’ of spending pledges will come from
Liz Truss’s binned policy to slash civil service spending may have been drafted up to cover the cost of her “£61bn” in spending commitments, a minister has suggested.
Gillian Keegan, the care minister and Sunak supporter, spoke to LBC earlier and insisted the former chancellor can still win the race to replace Boris Johnson.
On Ms Truss’s U-turn on her “war on Whitehall waste” campaign, Ms Keegan added: “I think Liz… so far has clocked up…about £61bn of spending commitments.
“So I guess they are trying to find out where that’s going to come from.”
Davis: Rishi was always ready to ‘make judgement’ on tax cuts
Tory MP David Davis has also been out on the broadcast round, batting for Rishi Sunak, who he is supporting in the race to replace Boris Johnson.
He defended the former chancellor’s apparent U-turn on cutting taxes, saying Mr Sunak had pledged from the beginning to “make a judgement” on whether or not to provide more help with energy bills.
More comments from Mr Davis’s interview with Sky News below:
Lewis: Truss has ‘huge credentials’ on Union
As we’ve been reporting Brandon Lewis, who is supporting Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest, has been out on the broadcast this morning.
Mr Lewis, the former Northern Ireland secretary, says the foreign secretay has “huge credentials” when it comes to defending the Union.
“Actually, keeping the Union together is again an area where Liz Truss has got huge credentials,” he told Sky News.
“We had a referendum, now we’re all a few years older, but there’s not been a generational change just yet, and that was always clear, and the SNP were, that that was a once-in-a-generation.
“That decision has been made. What we should all be focused on, including the SNP, is how we improve the lives of people in Scotland.”
Mr Lewis also defended Ms Truss’s decision to U-turn on her “war on Whitehall waste” campaign.
More comments below:
Former Treasury minister hits out at Liz Truss’s ‘endless crazy tax cuts’ and ‘laughable’ public sector U-turn
A former Treasury minister who worked under George Osborne has criticised Liz Truss’s “endless crazy tax cut” plans and described her now abandoned regional pay proposals as “laughable”.
The scathing comments from Jim O’Neill — a crossbench peer and economist — comes after the foreign secretary dropped a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched after facing a significant backlash, writes Ashley Cowburn.
The foreign secretary had proposed a £8.8 billion “war on Whitehall waste” that included plans to introduce regional pay boards for civil servants and could have led to cuts in public sector wages outside the southeast.
Former Treasury minister hits out at Truss’s ‘endless crazy tax cuts’
‘The optics of that: Dear, dear, dear,’ says Lord O’Neill
‘We are not complacent and will continue to fight for every single vote’- Truss spokesperson
On last night’s mammoth lead for Liz Truss, her spokesperson has said: “We have great momentum and Liz’s message of economic growth, low taxes and her ability to deliver from day one is resonating with members.
“We are not complacent and will continue to fight for every single vote. Liz is out across the country meeting as many members as possible and showing why she is the candidate who will deliver on our 2019 manifesto promises, unleash the full opportunities of Brexit and unite the Party.”
Brandon Lewis MP accuses Sunak of ‘flip flopping around’ on different policy ideas
Brandon Lewis MP has accused Tory leadership candidate Rishi Sunak of “flip flopping around on about nine different” policy ideas.
A supporter of Liz Truss, the former Northern Ireland secretary said Ms Truss is “determined to do the right thing” even “when it is difficult”.
Liz Truss' team ‘didn’t think through’ public sector pay proposal, David Davis says
Tory MP David Davis, who is supporting Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, told Sky News that Liz Truss’s team “didn’t think through” the proposed policy of restricting public sector workers’ pay and consequent U-turn.
Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday morning, he said: “They started by accusing journalists of misrepresenting it, and the journalists then quite properly read back their press statement - it was very, very obvious. And now they are accusing us of misrepresenting it.
“No. This is what they said. The people who misrepresented them was themselves. They didn’t think through.”
He added that in order to save £8.8 billion by salary restriction, it “needs to be a very, very big set of salaries, and the only way you can do that is including all public sector workers”.
He continued: “This is a dress rehearsal for being a prime minister. You can’t afford to make those sorts of judgmental errors.”
Sunak supporter David Davis dismisses polls which show Truss lead
Tory MP David Davis, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, has played down the significance of recent polls showing Liz Truss as the clear frontrunner.
Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday morning, he said: “To be fair to the polls, these are difficult to do - how do you find Tory members? You know we don’t publish their names. You ring someone up - ‘Are you a Tory member?’, ‘Well, I voted Tory so that makes me a Tory member’, ‘No, it doesn’t’.”
Mr Davis said the poll that does count is the one which comes in after around August 11 when people start sending their ballots in.
He added that the polls which came out on Wednesday were taken before Liz Truss’s U-turn on restricting public sector workers’ salaries.
“I think the public will come to a view on judgment on that,” he said. “It’s very, very important in this process.”
