Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clashed over their economic policies at Sky News’ The Battle for Number 10 last night, in which the foreign secretary insisted the Bank of England forecast is worrying but a recession is not inevitable.

“What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying, but it is not inevitable. We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows,” Ms Truss said.

She said she wanted to keep taxes low and “do all we can to grow the economy by taking advantage of our post-Brexit freedom, unleashing investment, changing things like the procurement rules and doing things differently”.

On the other hand, the former chancellor slammed Ms Truss‘s economic plan, saying it would make the dire economic situation worse, warning of “misery for millions” by pouring “fuel on the fire”.

He said: “We in the Conservative party need to get real and fast because the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation.

“I’m worried that Liz Truss‘s plans will make the situation worse.”