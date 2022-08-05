Liz Truss news – live: Foreign secretary insists recession not inevitable
Sunak says Truss’s plan would bring ‘misery for millions’ by pouring ‘fuel on the fire’
Truss claims recession ‘not inevitable’ despite Bank of England warning
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak clashed over their economic policies at Sky News’ The Battle for Number 10 last night, in which the foreign secretary insisted the Bank of England forecast is worrying but a recession is not inevitable.
“What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying, but it is not inevitable. We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows,” Ms Truss said.
She said she wanted to keep taxes low and “do all we can to grow the economy by taking advantage of our post-Brexit freedom, unleashing investment, changing things like the procurement rules and doing things differently”.
On the other hand, the former chancellor slammed Ms Truss‘s economic plan, saying it would make the dire economic situation worse, warning of “misery for millions” by pouring “fuel on the fire”.
He said: “We in the Conservative party need to get real and fast because the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation.
“I’m worried that Liz Truss‘s plans will make the situation worse.”
Voices: The surprise winner of the latest Tory TV battle wasn’t Truss - but Sunak
As Coleen Rooney might put it, the big revelation from the Sky News prime ministerial double-header was that the winner was.......... Rishi Sunak. Presenter Kay Burley declared, betraying nothing more or less than the media conventional wisdom, “I wasn’t expecting that”.
Perhaps, on the day the Bank of England forecast a year-long recession and 13 per cent inflation, the Tory membership is starting to realise they probably need someone leading them who has a passing acquaintance with economic sense? I wonder.
Read this from Sean O'Grady on yesterday's Tory debate here:
Liz Truss is all too keen to excuse Boris Johnson’s ‘mistakes’ - she could be as dangerous as him
Business leaders’ concern over Liz Truss plan for bonfire of EU regulations
Business leaders have voiced their concern over Liz Truss’s plans for a bonfire of Brussels regulations, after she said slashing EU red tape would be “a priority” in tackling the expected recession, writes Andrew Woodcock.
Speaking ahead of a business round-table on Friday, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson announced plans for a working group of industry leaders to help draw up new UK-only regulations in time for a “sunset deadline” of 2023 for the abolition of EU-derived laws which she believes are holding back the economy.
But the Institute of Directors made clear that diverging from EU rules was not a demand of companies facing a cost of living crisis which the Bank of England believes could result in inflation above 13 per cent and five consecutive quarters of negative growth.
Read more:
Slashing EU red tape ‘a priority’ in plan to beat recession, says frontrunner in Tory race
Sunak says Truss' plans would pour ‘fuel on the fire’ of recession
Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of economic plans that would pour "fuel on the fire" just hours after the Bank of England warned the UK was heading for a recession.
The former chancellor, who has argued that Ms Truss’s planned tax cuts are inflationary, told the Tory leadership debate organised by Sky News: “I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”
Kate Devlin has more:
Rival insists shrinking economy is not ‘inevitable’
Truss insists recession is not inevitable despite BoE warning
Liz Truss at Sky News’ The Battle for Number 10 last night insisted a recession is not inevitable when asked about the Bank of England’s forecast for an outright recession and 13 per cent inflation.
She told the studio audience: “What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying, but it is not inevitable. We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows.”
She said she wanted to keep taxes low and “do all we can to grow the economy by taking advantage of our post-Brexit freedom, unleashing investment, changing things like the procurement rules and doing things differently”.
On the other hand, the former chancellor warned Ms Truss’s plan would make the dire economic situation worse, warning of “misery for millions” by pouring “fuel on the fire”.
He said: “We in the Conservative party need to get real and fast because the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation.
“I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”
Good morning! Welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of all things UK politics. Stay tuned for the latest.
