analysis
Billionaires racing to space can’t escape reality of the climate crisis
Sir Richard’s Branson’s 90-minute space jaunt is hard to justify in an era of escalating climate impacts, experts tell Daisy Dunne
As much of the world sweltered in extreme heat, Sir Richard Branson “fulfilled a childhood dream” last weekend by making it to the edge of space on board Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane VSS Unity.
The British billionaire reached a height of 282,000ft (85km) above New Mexico on Sunday before returning to land.
After his 90-minute space jaunt, he told reporters: “I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space. We are at the vanguard of a new space age...Our mission is to make space more accessible to all.”
