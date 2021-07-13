Billionaires racing to space can’t escape reality of the climate crisis

As much of the world sweltered in extreme heat, Sir Richard Branson “fulfilled a childhood dream” last weekend by making it to the edge of space on board Virgin Galactic’s rocket plane VSS Unity.

The British billionaire reached a height of 282,000ft (85km) above New Mexico on Sunday before returning to land.

After his 90-minute space jaunt, he told reporters: “I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space. We are at the vanguard of a new space age...Our mission is to make space more accessible to all.”