Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Centrist Dad

The Nineties are in but let’s be honest on our nostalgia trip

Indie anthems bring back memories but Will Gore admits it wasn’t Britpop he played in his bedroom as a youngster

Saturday 11 February 2023 09:55
Comments
<p>Spice Girls perform at the Brit Awards in 1997 </p>

Spice Girls perform at the Brit Awards in 1997

(PA)

So, Britpop’s back in business. With Gen Z discovering the Nineties in lieu of anything decent to look forward to, and their parents uncovering the sad reality of mid-life in an economic desert, real and imagined nostalgia for the optimism and swagger of the Rule Britannia age is riding high.

In response to the renewed interest, Blur are playing Wembley in July, while Pulp can be found in a variety of places over the summer. All the talk is whether the apparent – albeit modest – thawing of relations between the Gallagher brothers could finally precipitate an Oasis reunion. The fact that Noel’s latest song sounds like it was bottled in 1996 just adds to the sense of bygone times being revisited.

It’s lovely in a way. For all that Britpop ultimately – and inevitably – failed to maintain the joie de vivre of its early years, it nevertheless burned bright while it lasted. Given the dark times we now find ourselves in, it’s no wonder that people should seek a little of the Nineties reflected – or perhaps refracted – light in their lives.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in