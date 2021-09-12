Norwegians go to the polls on Monday, voting in parliamentary elections to decide who will be their next prime minister. The election debate has focused on several topics, from the decriminalisation of drugs to migration, school reform and taxes, but at the heart of the debate has been the environment.

The climate emergency has been a central topic during the run-up to voting day, as parties are divided on the future of Norway’s biggest export – oil. Most parties agree on the necessity of taking steps in cutting emissions but the parties are split on how this should be done.

“Over the last elections we have seen that Norwegian voters have been more and more concerned about the climate issues,” says Dr Jonas Stein, associate professor in political science at the Arctic University of Norway.