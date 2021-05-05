A

long-term study hailed as a “breakthrough” by scientists suggests tightening fishing restrictions in one area can rapidly boost fish populations in surrounding areas and simultaneously protect threatened ecosystems.

The “powerful” findings provide clear scientific backing for global calls to conserve 30 per cent of the world’s oceans, the research team said.

The study, carried out in Kenya, recorded fish catches over 24 years across 12 fish landing sites in two different counties.