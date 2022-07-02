Centrist Dad

Save me from the parents’ race at this year’s school sports day

As a persistent athletics failure, Will Gore shudders at the prospect of an egg-and-spoon disaster

Saturday 02 July 2022 12:01
Comments
<p>Please, please don’t force me into the egg-and-spoon race</p>

Please, please don’t force me into the egg-and-spoon race

(Getty/iStock)

Wimbledon is in full swing. England’s men are trying to reinvent Test cricket. The Lionesses are hoping to come up trumps in the women’s Euros. And the World Athletics Championships are just around the corner. And amid all this glorious, top-draw competition, there is one event that ducks head and shoulders below the rest: school sports day.

While Scottish kids are gladly packing away their kit at the end of term, before turning on the telly and reaching for some Irn-Bru, their puny peers south of the border are entering peak sports day season. Pasty faces are being slapped with sun cream and misplaced high fives; warm-up drills are becoming unpleasantly competitive; and, across the land, infants are aiming for egg-and-spoon PBs while unathletic teens try desperately to avoid falling at the first hurdle, let alone the last.

Recommended

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in