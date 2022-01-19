Brace yourselves for the return of the kids’ party

Oh God. I had forgotten about children’s parties. Lockdown put paid to a fourth, fifth and sixth birthday party in our house. Which wasn’t a total loss.

There were no party bag politics, no throwaway themed theatrics, no plastic sequins, or microplastic glitter or balloons or plastic banners, tablecloths or cutlery, or plastic-covered paper plates full of individually plastic-wrapped snacks.

Or, for that matter, tribes of sweaty, hyper and slightly flammable small people in synthetic party clothes eventually crowded, if all goes to plan, around a naked flame or six.