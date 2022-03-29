Inside Politics: Met Police to issue first Partygate fines

The face of Will Smith is not one you would expect to see alongside that of warmongering Vladimir Putin. Yet the frenzied reaction to Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about the former’s wife was such that the King Richard actor has made it into this morning’s Independent cartoon, below. The sketch shows Smith sat next to the Russian president and fellow strongman Kim Jong-Un as they wait for anger management therapy.

Was it a publicity stunt? Were Smith and Rock putting on a show for the millions of eyeballs glued to screens across the US and around the world? Nobody can be certain, but if the Fresh Prince star’s outburst of rage was staged, then it has certainly achieved the desired effect because everybody is talking about it – including MPs here in the UK, who are not shy in coming forward to express their opinions about whatever they think might win them a vote or two.

Simon Hoare, the Tory MP for North Dorset, said he too would have got up to “lamp” Rock had the joke been made at the expense of his wife. Inside Politics is not sure how that mentality fits with the Conservative Party’s stance on law on order, which is to come under further scrutiny later today as the Met Police prepares to hand out its first fines over the Partygate scandal.