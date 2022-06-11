Navy reservist Penny Mordaunt sails ahead in Tory leadership contest

It may come as something of a surprise, but the second favourite to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, only just behind Jeremy Hunt, is Penny Mordaunt.

She’s marginally ahead of Liz Truss and Tom Tugendhat, and enjoys a more substantial lead over such senior figures as Michael Gove, Nadhim Zahawi and the busted flush that is Rishi Sunak.

Bookies say she is a 5-1 shot, admittedly in a crowded and slightly volatile field. The gossips, analysts and commentators of the Westminster bubble concur, and her status as a future leader has been established for some time – almost since she arrived in the Commons in 2010, having won the seat of Portsmouth North from Labour on an impressive swing.