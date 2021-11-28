Peppa Pig’s trip to Brit World was full of old dinosaurs

I have been very fortunate to have had two children, five years apart. It is the perfect age gap to ensure I have had maximum exposure to the wonders of Peppa Pig. Sadly, I have not had the pleasure of going to Peppa Pig World; in fact I hadn’t heard about the theme park until the prime minister inexplicably mentioned it last Monday. Boris Johnson’s speech did though remind me of my favourite Peppa episode, which went a little bit like this...

Peppa Pig and her family are very excited. They are going to visit a theme park called Brit World. Until now, they have only ever seen Britain on TV; Peppa and George think it’s very funny.

“Daddy,” asks Peppa, “will we have to show blue passports to get into Brit World? Oink.”