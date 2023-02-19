Boris Johnson desperately wants to be prime minister again and is willing to use the latest Brexit row in order to undermine Rishi Sunak. So says former Tory chancellor George Osborne.

It’s a cynical interpretation. But when it comes to Mr Johnson, it pays to be cynical. The idea the former prime minister is looking out for his own interests is almost always the safest bet when it comes to scrutinising his motivations.

A source close to Mr Johnson has let it be known that he thinks it would be a “great mistake” to drop the Northern Ireland protocol bill – the one which would unilaterally override checks and potentially spark a trade war with Brussels.