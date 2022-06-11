Boris Johnson is still licking his wounds after narrowly avoiding being ousted from Downing Street by his own MPs.

He can at least take some comfort that the comparisons between his turmoil and that suffered by Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May, both eventually hounded from office by the Tory party, are often wide of the mark.

Unfortunately, for the Prime Minister there remains one political similarity he will not be pleased with, that of Ed Miliband.