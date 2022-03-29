Will Boris Johnson survive Partygate despite police issuing fines?

It should be a hugely significant event. Metropolitan Police detectives have concluded that the law was broken on numerous occasions at Downing Street and Whitehall departments during the Covid-19 crisis.

UK government staff involved in telling the nation to follow strict laws aimed at saving lives have been found to broken those laws, and 20 fines have so far been handed out for wrongdoing.

Yet, Boris Johnson is no longer “battling” to save his premiership, as was the case during the Partygate scandal’s most intense period in late January and early February.