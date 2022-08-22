As has been widely noted on social media, Rachel Johnson scored another minor first for her family by interviewing her father Stanley about her brother Boris on her LBC radio show.

To be fair to Ms Johnson it’s not quite as unhealthy as it sounds. Rachel is an established journalist in her own right and, though personally loyal to her brother in his recent travails, has been sharply critical of his politics, especially on Brexit, going so far as to stand for Change UK at the last general election. Stanley, too, is his own man, though sometimes a misbehaving one, and is a genuine and long-standing environmentalist, and pro-European. They weren’t that complimentary about their brother/son.

Even so, it seemed a bit odd: I half-expected Jo Johnson, now Lord Johnson of Marylebone (and still a Conservative), to have joined the conversation and given some extra insight into Alex, as the character Boris is known in the family.