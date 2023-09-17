Will Boris and Liz Truss reignite Tory infighting at party conference?

Rishi Sunak may be forgiven for wishing his troublesome predecessors at No 10 had signed some kind of non-disclosure agreement before they were booted out of office by the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson – after many months of behind-the-scenes squabble – is showing signs he is ready to be more open in his attacks on Sunak in his pieces for the Daily Mail and The Spectator.

Liz Truss – having been pretty quiet in the year since her infamous six-week stint at Downing Street – is suddenly very noisy indeed. The unashamed ex-Tory leader has decided defiance is the best way of protecting her legacy.