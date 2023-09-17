Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Will Boris and Liz Truss reignite Tory infighting at party conference?

The PM’s predecessors are causing trouble just as No 10 attempts a reset of his premiership. Adam Forrest takes a closer look

Sunday 17 September 2023 23:01
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak cannot escape the ghosts of premiers past </p>

Rishi Sunak cannot escape the ghosts of premiers past

(Getty)

Rishi Sunak may be forgiven for wishing his troublesome predecessors at No 10 had signed some kind of non-disclosure agreement before they were booted out of office by the Conservative Party.

Boris Johnson – after many months of behind-the-scenes squabble – is showing signs he is ready to be more open in his attacks on Sunak in his pieces for the Daily Mail and The Spectator.

Liz Truss – having been pretty quiet in the year since her infamous six-week stint at Downing Street – is suddenly very noisy indeed. The unashamed ex-Tory leader has decided defiance is the best way of protecting her legacy.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in