Jacob Rees-Mogg has made a noisy start to his new job as minister for Brexit opportunities, waving around some headline-winning claims about Brexit proving to be a big “success” and “extremely beneficial”.

But his new role – cutting red tape in a way keeps Brexiteers happy – will be much more demanding than his previous duties keeping the antiquated business of the Commons in order.

“My role is to try and cut through this thicket. My role as the Brexit opportunities minister is to find out where regulations exist that we don’t need, and to try and get rid of them,” he says.