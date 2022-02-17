Jacob Rees-Mogg wants us to look on the bright side of Brexit. The new minister for Brexit “opportunities” has a habit of waving away dark realities.

The senior Conservative figure claims there is little evidence that British trade had been hit by our exit from the EU, and blames the Covid-19 crisis for supply chain disruption.

Perhaps Rees-Mogg should take a trip down to Dover. It may become clear why the value of UK exports of goods to the EU fell £20bn last year. It may become understandable why 7 in 10 UK exporting firms say Brexit has been bad for business.