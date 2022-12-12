Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Politics Explained

The UK has the difficult task of finding friends in a post-Brexit world

Having self-exiled itself from the European Union and with lukewarm relations with the US, Britain is instead picking what the government sees as the ‘winners’ of the future, writes Sean O’Grady

Monday 12 December 2022 17:58
Comments
<p>The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has been laying out a plan for Britain’s future relationships </p>

The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has been laying out a plan for Britain’s future relationships

(PA)

So much for post-Brexit “Global Britain” then. In his first major policy speech as foreign, commonwealth and development secretary, James Cleverly, in the Victorian imperial grandeur of the Foreign Office, didn’t emotion that vainglorious phrase once, and there was no sign of either the bombastic ambition of his old mentor Boris Johnson, nor of Liz Truss’ hawkishness and pompous talk of liberty.

Nor, for that matter, was there much hint of the “ethical” dimension of British foreign policy that confused New Labour’s early years in office before being buried in the sands of Iraq. Long gone, of course, is the pursuit of a “golden age” of trade with China that David Cameron invested so much political capital into, including buying president Xi Jinping a pint of bitter at the local pub near Chequers (though a warming of relations with China does look more likely now – there was no mention of Hong Kong in the Cleverly address for example).

Instead, Cleverly explains, Britain is now seeking out new friends and rekindling old alliances: “We cannot hang on to the comfort blanket of our pre-existing friends and alliances and we need to grow and we need to make sure that we are having conversations in diverse countries that are moved by different philosophies.”

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in