Were it not for the admittedly bombshell stories about the prime minister admitting to attending a lockdown-busting party and the legal case involving Prince Andrew, the declaration that a central part of the government’s Covid-19 response was actually illegal (and worse) would be dominating the headlines.

Not quite a good day to bury bad news, more a case of bad news eclipsing even worse news for No 10. It’s big, though.

So not only was the government's use of a “VIP lane” to award contracts for personal protective equipment (PPE) to two companies part of a culture of cronyism, as the critics say, but it was actually unlawful, according to the High Court.