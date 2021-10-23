Will Rishi Sunak lose his battle to avoid winter lockdown?

There is a wearily familiar pattern to Boris Johnson’s public statements during the Covid crisis. The prime minister tells us he hopes there will be no need for a lockdown, then belatedly bows to the data and announces another round of restrictions.

Will the same cycle play out during a fourth wave this winter? The astute political commentator Gary Neville is in little doubt about what happens next.

After the prime minister claimed there was “nothing to indicate” a winter lockdown would be necessary, the Sky Sports pundit tweeted: “The clearest indication yet a lockdown is on its way.”