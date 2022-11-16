Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

POLITICS EXPLAINED

Dominic Raab bought himself time but Tory integrity problem remains

Questions will eventually come back to Rishi Sunak, says Sean O’Grady

Wednesday 16 November 2022 17:46
Comments
<p>Dominic Raab nedeed a shield at PMQs </p>

Dominic Raab nedeed a shield at PMQs

(PA)

Faced with widespread allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour towards civil servants, and about to face the formidable Angela Rayner at Prime Minister’s Questions, Dominic Raab, had choices: try and rebut the welter of charges against him under parliamentary privilege; make some feeble attempt to evade responsibility; or fashion a more substantial shield to shelter behind.

He wisely chose the latter. An official inquiry is the traditional method by which trouble can be at least postponed. Normally it is initiated by a prime minister anxious to find out the facts. This time, Raab took the initiative by referring himself to Rishi Sunak once formal complaints were raised. Unorthodox, but it worked.

Raab seemed muted and hesitant in his answers, and rather half-hearted in his counterattacks on Rayner, but the shield succeeded – he was able to refer Rayner to the investigation. The only snag, of course, is that there is still no independent adviser on ministerial conduct in place. As Rayner scornfully pointed out, there is no sign of a new one being appointed and thus no prospect of a timely review of Raab’s behaviour in various Whitehall departments. The investigation could be conducted by cabinet secretary Simon Case, but he is a slightly compromised figure as a result of his association with Boris Johnson. For Raab, or for his accusers, justice is delayed.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in