Dominic Raab bought himself time but Tory integrity problem remains

Faced with widespread allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour towards civil servants, and about to face the formidable Angela Rayner at Prime Minister’s Questions, Dominic Raab, had choices: try and rebut the welter of charges against him under parliamentary privilege; make some feeble attempt to evade responsibility; or fashion a more substantial shield to shelter behind.

He wisely chose the latter. An official inquiry is the traditional method by which trouble can be at least postponed. Normally it is initiated by a prime minister anxious to find out the facts. This time, Raab took the initiative by referring himself to Rishi Sunak once formal complaints were raised. Unorthodox, but it worked.

Raab seemed muted and hesitant in his answers, and rather half-hearted in his counterattacks on Rayner, but the shield succeeded – he was able to refer Rayner to the investigation. The only snag, of course, is that there is still no independent adviser on ministerial conduct in place. As Rayner scornfully pointed out, there is no sign of a new one being appointed and thus no prospect of a timely review of Raab’s behaviour in various Whitehall departments. The investigation could be conducted by cabinet secretary Simon Case, but he is a slightly compromised figure as a result of his association with Boris Johnson. For Raab, or for his accusers, justice is delayed.