What exactly are the government’s controversial planning reforms?

Policy Correspondent Jon Stone looks at the details of the goverment’s proposals

Saturday 19 June 2021 21:30
<p>The reforms would abolish the need for planning permission across large swathes of the country</p>

A backlash against the government’s planning reforms has been blamed for a shock Conservative defeat at the Chesham and Amersham by-election.

Ministers claim the changes are necessary to build more homes, but critics say they’ll make no difference or make it harder to object to bad developments.

The reforms, suggested in a government white paper called Planning For the Future, are complicated and there are a number of different facets to them. They are yet to be turned into formal legislation.

