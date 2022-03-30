It is a remarkable sign of changing times that the decision by Jamie Wallis, MP for Bridgend, to come out as trans, and also to detail his appalling experience of rape and blackmail, should have been received in the Commons and the country with such compassion.

Indeed, in an unprecedented moment, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition took the opportunity of Prime Minister’s Questions to commend him for his bravery. Boris Johnson, hardly the most woke of figures, remarked: “The house stands with you and will give you the support you need to live freely as yourself.” Although the endorsement was slightly undermined by an insensitive joke that the prime minister is said to have told at the previous night’s champagne bash for his MPs: “Good evening ladies and gentleman – or as Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.”

Although there is still cruel and unthinking transphobia about, the notion that a trans MP would be able to come out in this very public way represents nothing less than a revolution in social attitudes. In many ways, courageous MPs have themselves led this societal change and increasing tolerance. For centuries, LGBT+ MPs and peers had to live secret lives. There is thus a substantial number of gay MPs who rose to high office or national prominence, some married, some not, who had to pretend to be something they were not.