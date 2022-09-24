Why Labour’s conference is set to give Keir Starmer a PR voting headache

It’s not a priority for me,” Sir Keir Starmer says. Well, to the Labour conference opening in Liverpool on Sunday, it is a very pressing concern indeed.

I’m talking about getting rid of the UK’s outdated and hideously unfair voting system and replacing it with one suited to the modern age and less clearly favourable to the Conservatives.

The issue of replacing first-past-the-post at Westminster with some form of proportional representation (PR) has been buried in the political weeds for a decade but could be about to sprout again.