A poll published this week was said to show that Labour’s support among Muslims has halved since 2019.

The party has not done itself any favours in the weeks since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in response to Hamas’s 7 October terror attacks.

But the claim that Labour is now backed by only 43 per cent of Muslims, compared to 86 per cent in 2019 – was quickly branded misleading. Survation, that carried out the survey for the Labour Muslim Network, clarified that backing for the party has actually fallen to 60 per cent.