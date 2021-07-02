Why close ties between Germany and the UK are essential, even after Brexit

Obviously such things are highly confidential, but when Angela Merkel met the Queen, the two might well have given one another a meaningful glance when the words “Boris Johnson” cropped up. These two stateswomen have plenty of stamina, and lots of experience of the odd people - mostly men - who so often end up in Number 10, and of course Johnson ranks as one of the more unusual. The Queen is on her 14th British prime minister, but the chancellor of Germany has been around long enough to be onto her fifth.

Great honour as meeting the Queen to take your leave may be, it is Chancellor Merkel’s encounter with Johnson that is the more politically significant. Certainly, she is now on her way out, and, by the end of the year her successor could even be the leader of the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, such is their strength in the opinion polls. In other words, whatever Merkel’s views and policies may be now, they will certainly be less relevant in the years ahead. Brexit will also mean an evolving new relationship between these two traditional rivals powers.