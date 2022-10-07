Is this Boris Johnson’s ‘lavender list’ of new peerages?

A list of 25 new members of the House of Lords is expected to be announced in the next few days. A draft of the names has been leaked to The Daily Telegraph, whose political editor reports that some changes could still be made before publication: the list includes 15 Conservative nominations, eight Labour and two others.

However, this list is of normal political nominations, and is separate from Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, which is reported to be “weeks or even months away from publication”.

Outgoing prime ministers are entitled to draw up a final list of honours – something that has often been controversial since Harold Wilson ennobled some of his business friends when he resigned in 1976. That list was alleged to have been written on “lavender” coloured paper, although Marcia Williams, Wilson’s political secretary who wrote it, denied it.