His Majesty the King will shortly deliver his first Most Gracious Address as head of state, to parliament, commonly known as the King’s Speech. As ever, the text has been prepared by his ministers. As part of the ceremonial aspects of the constitution, it goes back, in some form or other, for many centuries, and is a small reminder that we remain a constitutional monarchy and not a populist dictatorship in a system of one-party rule.

Politically, its significance lies in how it sets the tone as well as the practical programme for the forthcoming session of parliament. Given that the next general election must be held by January 2025, it’s necessarily going to be lighter than if it were being made by a change of government straight after a general election. It also has to be less controversial, so that Tory party unity is preserved more easily and the bills actually get passed. According to some thorough early briefings, there will be few surprises and the package of measures recalls Churchill’s quip when he sent back a pudding to the kitchens because “it has no theme”. It’s a medley of some authoritarian, some progressive and some consensual bills, with no unifying thread.

What are the most important moves?